Premiering originally at this year’s Cannes Film Festival, the dark comedy Funny Pages has released its first trailer about a young, aspiring cartoonist and his shaky quest to make it as a comic book artist.

Produced by A24 and Uncut Gems’ Josh and Benny Safdie, Funny Pages marks the feature film directorial debut of Owen Kline , who previously acted in The Anniversary Party and Noah Baumbach’s The Squid And The Whale. If that last name sounds weirdly familiar, that’s because he has two pretty famous parents: A ctors Kevin Kline (A Fish Called Wanda) and Phoebe Cates (Fast Times At Ridgemont High).

In the trailer for the coming-of-age comedy, we’re introduced to the teen comic artist Robert (Daniel Zolghadri), who lets his parents know with a shrug and point-blank manner that he’s quitting high school. “All my heroes didn’t go to college,” offers Robert as an explanation, as he sets his sights on working in the comic book world. When he meets Wallace (Our Flag Means Death’s Matthew Maher), a former artist at the esteemed Image Comics, Robert finds himself a reluctant mentor and involved in many zany adventures.

Funny Pages | Official Trailer HD | A24

Starring Daniel Zolghadri (Eighth Grade), the rest of the cast includes a host of actors that will have be taken into the pages of Robert’s world like Marcia DeBonis (13 Going On 30), Maria Dizzia (The Staircase), Josh Pais (The Dropout), and Miles Emanuel (Calidris).

Before Funny Pages has its theatrical premiere, A24's slate of summer movies will have its next release with the Gen-Z horror comedy Bodies Bodies Bodies on August 12. Starring Maria Bakalova (Borat 2), Amandla Stenberg (The Hate U Give), Rachel Sennott (Shiva Baby), Myha’la Herrold, Chase Sui Wonders, Lee Pace, and Pete Davidson as a group of mostly 20-somethings whose partying gets axed by a killer ready to harsh their vibes.

Funny Pages hits theaters on August 26.