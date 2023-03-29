Grown-ish reaches final stage of maturity, will end with sixth season

Growing, growing, gone. Freeform’s college sitcom grown-ish, a spin-off to ABC’s family sitcom black-ish, is wrapping up with its sixth season. For most of its run, the series followed Zoey Johnson (Yara Shahidi) and her friends as they navigated life at the fictional Cal U. After she graduated, her brother Junior (Marcus Scribner) and a new group of students took center stage for the fifth season.

Shahidi, who has remained part of the show as both an actor and executive producer, announced the news in a video thanking fans for their support of the series. Per her announcement, grown-ish will air in two parts, with half premiering in the summer of 2023 and half in 2024. She also promised that the new season will be “big,” with a landmark 100th episode celebration and guests including Lil Yachty, Anderson .Paak & The Free Nationals, and more.

grown-ish | Season 6 Announcement | Freeform

Per The Hollywood Reporter, the end of grown-ish is also the end of the -ish universe. Black-ish took its bow in 2022 after eight seasons. The spin-off prequel mixed-ish, which followed the childhood adventures of Tracy Ellis Ross’ character Rainbow, was canceled after two seasons in 2021. And a planned spin-off following the Johnson grandparents played by Laurence Fishburne and Jenifer Lewis, old-ish, will not be moving forward at Hulu, according to THR sources.

“We’ve spent nearly a decade telling our stories through the -ish series, and to say it has been an amazing journey would be an understatement,” said series creator Kenya Barris in a statement (per THR). “To be able to watch Yara, Marcus and our entire grown-ish family grow up in front of (and in many ways alongside) us over these past several years has been both a joy and an honor. From the stories we’ve told to the talent we’ve fostered and, most importantly, the memories made, I could not be more proud of everything we’ve accomplished and the -ish family I’ve been a part of.”