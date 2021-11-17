December’s set to be a good month for broody dudes who are good at shooting people over at Disney+, as the streamer released its schedule of upcoming projects today, highlighting both MCU show Hawkeye and Star Wars: The Book Of Boba Fett.

The former series (which kicks off this month, but rolls into the next) stars Jeremy Renner—the Mayor Of Kingstown himself!—in a reprisal of his role as the MCU’s sad archer dad. Vera Farmiga and Hailee Stanfield both co-star, the latter as Kate “The Hawkeye Everybody Actually Likes” Bishop, who Clint Barton will be training up as his less miserably squinty successor.

Boba Fett, meanwhile, was announced at the end of the second season of The Mandalorian, and will see Temuera Morrison once again slip into the iconic armor of the Mandalorian clone-kid. Ming- Na Wen, also reprising her role from The Mandalorian, will co-star.

And if you’re (somehow) not interested in superheroes or Star Wars, Disney+ has other options, too, including the new animated adaptation of Diary Of A Wimpy Kid, as well as The Rescue, about efforts by cave divers and other rescue workers during the Tham Luang cave rescue in 2018. There’s also two new doc -style shows—Welcome To Earth and Foodtastic—from Will Smith and Keke Palmer, respectively.

And if all this new content sounds strange and confusing, Disney+ also has the usual batch of library additions on hand: Mr. Popper’s Penguins, Tron: Legacy, Edward Scissorhands, and Ice Age will all be coming to the streamer’s roster. And if you don’t plan on making it out to the theaters for it, new animated feature Encanto will arrive on the service on December 24.

You can see the full list of everything coming to Disney+ next month below.

What’s coming to Disney Plus in December 2021:

Available December 1

Disney Insider - Episode 111 “Alice Through the Years, Creative Directing DWTS, Princess Provisions”

Hawkeye - Episode 103

Available December 3

Diary Of A Wimpy Kid

The Rescue

Christmas... Again?!

Disney Holiday Magic Quest

Edward Scissorhands

Ice Age

Ice Age: Continental Drift

Mickey & Minnie Wish Upon A Christmas

Million Dollar Arm

Mr. Popper’s Penguins

Available December 8

The Chicken Squad (S1, 4 episodes)

Gabby Duran & The Unsittables (S2, 11 episodes)

Life Below Zero: Northern Territories (S1)

Muppet Babies (S3, 4 episodes)

Spidey And His Amazing Friends (S1, 4 episodes)

Wicked Tuna: Outer Banks (S8, 10 episodes)

Welcome To Earth

Disney Insider - Episode 112 “Star Wars Action Figures, A Beauty and the Beast Anniversary, Disney On Ice”

Hawkeye - Episode 104

Available December 10

Tron: Legacy

Available December 15

Disney’s Magic Bake-Off (S1, 4 episodes)

Gigantosaurus (S3)

Life Below Zero (S17)

Science Of Stupid (S8)

Foodtastic

Hawkeye - Episode 105

Available December 17

Home Alone 4

Home Alone: The Holiday Heist



Arendelle Castle Yule Log: Cut Paper Edition

Available December 22

Minnie’s Bow-Toons: Party Pa Slace Pals (S1, 5 episodes)

Hawkeye - Episode 106

Available December 24

Encanto

King Tut In Color

Lost Tombs Of The Pyramids

Available December 29

T.O.T.S. (S3)

The Book Of Boba Fett

Available December 31

‘80s Top Ten (S1)