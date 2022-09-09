Disney is in the midst of D23 at the moment—its annual celebration of all things itself. As such, the company is going to end up rolling out a whole bushel of new trailers and content this weekend, kicking off with this: The first full trailer for the company’s long-in-the-works Hocus Pocus 2.

Hocus Pocus 2 | Official Trailer | Disney+

And whereas the teaser released for the sequel back in June only gave us a few glimpses of witchy sisters Winifred, Mary, and Sarah Sanderson (still, of course, played by Bette Midler, Kathy Najimi, and Sarah Jessica Parker), this new trailer shows them in their full, campy glory—including a brief glimpse at a more fleshed-out version of their origin story. (Apparently, Winifred got her magic book—and child-murdering ways—from a mysterious older witch played by Ted Lasso’s Hannah Waddingham.) We also get a whole bunch of callbacks to the 1993 original, including Parker busting out a little “Amok, amok, amok.” (Also: Kathy Najimi floating on a hoverboard, for anyone who needed that in their lives today.)

Honestly, Hocus Pocus 2 looks to be delivering pretty much exactly what you’d want from a Hocus Pocus sequel: Lots of opportunities for Midler, Najimi, and Parker to ham it up, some funny little lines from Sam Richardson, a couple of plucky teen protagonists (Whitney Peak and Belissa Escobedo), even an appearance from friendly dead guy Billy Butcherson. (They even let Doug Jones talk this time!) No one’s going to confuse it with high art or anything, but you can say the exact same thing about the original; if nothing else, it looks silly and fun, and the leads all seem to be having a good time living in these big, goofy ( child-murdering) characters.

Hocus Pocus 2 debuts on Disney+ on September 30.