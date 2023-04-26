THE LOCKSMITH Trailer (2023) Kate Bosworth, Ryan Phillippe, Thriller Movie

If you are feeling nostalgic about I Know What You Did Last Summer and are thinking that you need more Ryan Phillippe in your life, Hulu has you covered this May. First up is The Locksmith, in which Phillippe plays a professional locksmith who did time in prison after a job. After being released, he tries to reboot his relationship with his daughter (Madeleine Guilbot) and his ex-girlfriend (Kate Bosworth), but an unexpected kidnapping forces him to fall back on his go-to talent in this thriller that is the feature directorial debut of Nicolas Harvard.