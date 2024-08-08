Add Hunter Schafer to the list of people with no idea what's up with Euphoria Cuckoo star Hunter Schafer confessed she has "no fucking idea what's going on" with troubled HBO hit Euphoria right now

Today, in the “No fucking idea what’s going on” sciences: We can add Hunter Schafer to the list of people who’ve got no fucking idea what’s going on with Euphoria season 3. (Supposedly filming in January 2025, a claim that doesn’t get less fantastical-sounding every time we hear it.) Schafer went on a podcast this week to field the now-requisite questions about the breakout HBO hit’s hypothetical third season, and gave the now-standard answer that she has “no fucking idea what’s going on” with the show, which hasn’t aired new episodes in two years.

Schafer was on Alex Cooper’s Call Her Daddy podcast to talk about her new film Cuckoo—because, like basically everybody who’s gotten very famous from being on Euphoria, Schafer was released from her contract a while back to go be very famous—when the topic of Sam Levinson’s hit show inevitably came up. Shafer made it clear that she genuinely doesn’t know if a third season of the series is ever getting made. “I think everyone feels a certain sense of anticipation for if we are supposed to do Season 3,” she admitted, referencing “losing people that we really loved and were a part of this family.” (Presumably in reference to Angus Cloud, who played Fezco on the show, and who died in July 2023, as well as producer Kevin Turen, whose November 2023 death from a heart attack was the spine of an absolutely vicious piece about his former producing partner, Levinson, from The Hollywood Reporter last month.)

While admitting that “The real tea is that a lot has happened,” and reflecting on the losses, Schafer extended her hopes that the we might still be in “a world in which we can channel that into making it a beautiful Season 3.” (Whether that hypothetical Season 3 will be one of the several different versions Levinson has reportedly been kicking around over the last few years, including the one where Zendaya’s Rue, like, joined the FBI to investigate crimes—a.k.a. the Veronica Mars solution to “What do we do now that our school-aged protagonists can no longer reasonably look like they go to school?”—remains an extremely open question.)

