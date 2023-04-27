It's Always Sunny finally gets a premiere date for season 16

It’s been almost a year and a half since The Gang menaced the less-deranged people of Philadelphia (and also, for a chunk of season 15, Ireland). Now, at long last, It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia has set a return date for its sixteenth season on the air, with FX announcing today that the show will be back on June 7, 2023.

Disney’s least likely sitcom brand is celebrating its “Sweet 16,” per a press statement, which also featured some oblique plot reveals about the upcoming season. Specifically, “ This year alone, Mac battles with allergies and long-distance dating, Charlie takes on his long-forgotten sisters, Dee fights for rent control and women’s athletics, Frank wrestles for his gun, and Dennis struggles to improve his mental health.” So, yeah: Another year where it becomes increasingly unlikely that none of these people have killed each other, in the best possible way.

Advertisement

We’ve been tracking the development of this season for a while now, which is o ne of the benefits of the people who create the series being prolific and active podcasters. Writing on the season has been progressing for months at this point, as series creators and stars Charlie Day, Rob McElhenney, and Glenn Howerton worked with their writers to craft yet another season of Philly-based chaos. (While also, of course, having pretty prolific solo careers at this point; Day just starred in Super Mario Bros., McElhenney has Mythic Quest over on AppleTV+, and Howerton has that Blackberry movie where he and Jay Baruchel compete to see who has the least convincing prosthetic head.) Sunny also stars, as ever, Kaitlin Olson and Danny DeVito, plus an ever-growing assemblage of weirdos who surround the central group at Paddy’s Pub . The series will air the first two episodes of its new season on June 7 on FXX.