James Cameron hits Matt Damon with a fact check about purported Avatar role
Though some of their details are the same, Cameron says Damon was never actually offered the role.Photo by Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images
At least as far back as 2021, Matt Damon claimed to have been offered a plum deal to star in James Cameron’s first Avatar movie, which premiered in 2009. “I was offered a little movie called Avatar, James Cameron offered me 10% of it,” Damon said at the 2021 Cannes Film Festival, per Deadline. “I will go down in history… you will never meet an actor who turned down more money.” Damon added more detail two years later, explaining that he “had a contract” but that he would have had to leave his Bourne crew “in the lurch a little bit and I didn’t want to do that.” But, he said then, “I desperately wanted to work with Cameron. I mean, because he worked so rarely.”