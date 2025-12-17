Melania seems as enthusiastic as ever in teaser for Brett Ratner doc

As a first lady, Melania Trump is perhaps best known for putting the White House in some of the most severe Christmas decorations it has ever seen and for not being around a whole lot. (The New York Times reported earlier this year that she was in the White House for “fewer than 14” of the first 108 days of Donald Trump’s second term.) Might a new documentary about her, directed by Brett Ratner and released by Amazon’s MGM Studios help clarify one of the United States’ most prominent, unelected political figures?

Well, the first teaser for Melania doesn’t reveal too much. In fairness, it’s only about a minute long, but that minute largely shoots the first lady from a distance with plenty of shots of the back of her head or of her stiletto-clad feet exiting some form of transportation. As the clip ends, she tells her husband she didn’t watch some speech of his, but instead “will see it on the news.” This is a documentary that Amazon reportedly paid $40 million for the rights to.



Melania will “exclusively” premiere in theaters on January 30. As mentioned, the doc was directed by Brett Ratner, who was once out of work for years after accusations of rape and sexual misconduct but will now embark on making Rush Hour 4 at the president’s behest. Presumably, at least he was pleased with Ratner’s result here.