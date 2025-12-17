Melania seems as enthusiastic as ever in teaser for Brett Ratner doc
The documentary that Amazon reportedly spent $40 million on will premiere in theaters on January 30.Leon Neal/Getty Images
As a first lady, Melania Trump is perhaps best known for putting the White House in some of the most severe Christmas decorations it has ever seen and for not being around a whole lot. (The New York Times reported earlier this year that she was in the White House for “fewer than 14” of the first 108 days of Donald Trump’s second term.) Might a new documentary about her, directed by Brett Ratner and released by Amazon’s MGM Studios help clarify one of the United States’ most prominent, unelected political figures?