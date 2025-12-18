Apple TV to defrost more Monarch monsters for Wyatt Russell-led spinoff series

When a monarch butterfly flaps its wings, Apple TV green-lights 16 new shows. While most might never be seen or heard from again [did anyone else know that Megan Thee Stallion and Psy hosted a show called KPOPPED together?], others are attached to big, expensive IP and therefore deserve your undivided attention. One of those is Monarch: Legacy Of Monsters, a spin-off of 2014’s Godzilla, a franchise-launcher for a franchise that didn’t start clicking until King Kong got involved. Debuting in 2023, Monarch stars Wyatt and Kurt Russell, who share the role of Lee Shaw across two timelines as they hunt the Titans, the race of supermonsters better known to the rest of the world as Kaiju. It’s all part of the Monsterverse, and today, Apple announced that the universe is expanding enough for Wyatt Russell to star in his own spin-off.

Here’s the synopsis for the still untitled series: “Starring and executive produced by Wyatt Russell, the spinoff series will follow the story of Colonel Lee Shaw, an American operative who in 1984 went on a secret mission behind enemy lines in an attempt to stop the Soviets from unleashing a horrific new Titan big enough to destroy the U.S. and turn the tide of the Cold War.”

The series will be showrun by Emmy-nominated screenwriter Joby Harold. Harold was previously nominated for Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series for Obi-Wan Kenobi, which he created, produced, and wrote. His other screenwriting credits include The Flash, Transformers: Rise Of The Beasts, and King Arthur: Legend Of The Sword.

There’s no word on when the show will be released or whether Godzilla will make guest appearances, but more monsters are on the way. The second season of the mainline Monarch series hits Apple TV on February 27, 2026.