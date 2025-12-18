Apple TV to defrost more Monarch monsters for Wyatt Russell-led spinoff series
An untitled Monarch: Legacy Of Monsters spin-off will be attacking Apple TV soon.Courtesy of Apple TV
When a monarch butterfly flaps its wings, Apple TV green-lights 16 new shows. While most might never be seen or heard from again [did anyone else know that Megan Thee Stallion and Psy hosted a show called KPOPPED together?], others are attached to big, expensive IP and therefore deserve your undivided attention. One of those is Monarch: Legacy Of Monsters, a spin-off of 2014’s Godzilla, a franchise-launcher for a franchise that didn’t start clicking until King Kong got involved. Debuting in 2023, Monarch stars Wyatt and Kurt Russell, who share the role of Lee Shaw across two timelines as they hunt the Titans, the race of supermonsters better known to the rest of the world as Kaiju. It’s all part of the Monsterverse, and today, Apple announced that the universe is expanding enough for Wyatt Russell to star in his own spin-off.