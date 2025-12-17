Hamnet's Jacobi Jupe has a date with the devil in Mike Flanagan's Exorcist reboot
Mike Flanagan's Exorcist reboot has found its poor, possessed child.(Photo by Lia Toby/Getty Images for Focus Features & Universal Pictures)
The power of Christ compels Mike Flanagan to cast the devil’s latest plaything. THR reports that Flanagan has hired Hamnet breakout Jacobi Jupe for his upcoming Exorcist reboot, starring Scarlet Johansson. While there are no plot details—aside from the assumption that the film centers on a possessed child who requires an exorcism—the outlet believes Jupe will play Johansson’s character’s son.