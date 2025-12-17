Hedging on more Avatar, James Cameron turns his cybernetic back to Terminator
A Terminator sans Schwarzenegger may be next for James Cameron.(Photo by Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images)
Well before raining Fire And Ash on movie theaters around the world, James Cameron had begun considering whether his time on Pandora was over. Last year, he acquired the rights to Ghosts Of Hiroshima, based on Charles Pellegrino’s book about Tsutomu Yamaguchi, a real-life survivor of both Hiroshima and Nagasaki. Cameron promised Yamaguchi on his deathbed he’d make the movie, which Cameron assures The Hollywood Reporter will “probably be the least-attended movie I ever make.” But in this expansive interview with THR, which also includes a heartwarming anecdote about Cameron giving CPR to a rat on the set of The Abyss, Cameron hints at another non-Avatar movie in his sights: A Terminator sequel. He did say he’d be back.