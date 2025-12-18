Holmes finds his iconic hat in Young Sherlock teaser

Before Sherlock Holmes was Sherlock Holmes, he was just young Sherlock, Oxford University student with above-average problem solving and deductive reasoning skills. This, at least, is the premise we’ve gleaned from the first teaser for Prime Video’s Young Sherlock series, shared this morning. This Sherlock is still a bit older than, say, young Sheldon, but he still has plenty to learn.

Per a plot synopsis, the new series follows Sherlock as “a disgraced young man – raw and unfiltered – when he finds himself wrapped up in a murder case that threatens his liberty. His first ever case unravels a globe-trotting conspiracy that changes his life forever. Unfolding in 1870s Oxford and adventuring abroad, the series will expose the early antics of the anarchic adolescent who is yet to evolve into Baker Street’s most renowned resident.”

The series comes from Guy Ritchie, who previously directed 2009’s Sherlock Holmes and its 2011 sequel A Game Of Shadows, and the brand of humor you may recall from those movies is on display here. When Sherlock introduces himself, someone comments on how it’s a strange name. At one point, Sherlock visits a hat shop and picks up what we know to be his iconic deerstalker hat only to be told it’s a lame thing to wear. Sherlock also spots a broken window and hypothesizes there has been a break in, the kind of observation that practically begs for someone to say “No shit, Sherlock.”

Young Sherlock stars Hero Fiennes Tiffin as the titular gumshoe, with Dónal Finn, Zine Tseng, Joseph Fiennes, Natascha McElhone, Max Irons, and Colin Firth rounding out the cast. All eight episodes will premiere on Prime Video on March 4.