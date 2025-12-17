Wilco announce 2026 Solid Sound Festival lineup

Listen to this article

Wilco’s Solid Sound Festival has always thrived on the idea that a music festival can feel less like a product and more like a carefully curated weekend spent inside someone else’s record collection. With today’s announcement of its 2026 lineup, that philosophy is once again front and center. Returning June 26–28 to MASS MoCA in North Adams, Massachusetts, Solid Sound will fold Wilco’s many musical lives into a broader, carefully unruly bill featuring The Breeders, Hannah Cohen, Gang of Four, Billy Bragg, S.G. Goodman, L’Rain, Rich(ard) Dawson, Ryan Davis & The Roadhouse Band, Sharp Pins, and plenty of deep cuts designed to reward the obsessives.

As previously announced, the weekend’s emotional anchor arrives on Friday night, when Wilco and Billy Bragg will finally perform the songs of Mermaid Avenue together onstage for the first time. Billed as Way Over Yonder in the Minor Key, the set brings to life the late-’90s collaboration that paired Woody Guthrie’s long-lost lyrics with Wilco’s restless experimentation and Bragg’s folk-punk plainspokenness. It’s a reunion that feels both improbable and inevitable—exactly the kind of left-field, deeply considered moment Solid Sound has made its calling card.

The rest of the lineup balances legacy acts with sharp contemporary picks and deep cuts for the devoted: Mini-Mekons featuring Sally Timms and Jon Langford, Nels Cline’s Consentrik Quartet, The Messthetics with James Brandon Lewis, Souled American, Autumn Defense, RESPIRA, Prewn, and Setting all underscore the festival’s refusal to silo genres or generations. True to form, Solid Sound also extends well beyond music, with John Hodgman’s Comedy Cabaret (featuring Jo Firestone, Jordan Klepper, and Dropout’s Demi Adejuyigbe), screenprinting demos, film screenings, yoga, hikes, and children’s programming woven throughout the weekend.

Set against MASS MoCA’s sprawling galleries—home during the festival to works by artists including Jeffrey Gibson, Zora J Murff, and long-running installations by Laurie Anderson, Louise Bourgeois, and Sol LeWitt—Solid Sound 2026 once again positions itself as something rarer than a lineup announcement: a temporary, walkable ecosystem where rock history, experimental impulse, and communal curiosity coexist. Three-day passes are on sale now.

Read Paste‘s recent cover story on Jeff Tweedy and his sons here.