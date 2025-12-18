Kerry Washington, Elisabeth Moss, and Kate Mara link up in first look at Imperfect Women The new series based on the novel by Araminta Hall premieres on Apple TV in March.

It makes a certain sense that Kerry Washington and Elisabeth Moss would end up in the same series together. They’re two titans of 2010s TV who’ve also both dabbled in limited series since the ends of Scandal and Mad Men. (Of course, Moss did all of The Handmaid’s Tale since then, too.) Apparently, they agree; the two both executive produce Imperfect Women, a new eight-episode series coming to Apple TV early next year. They’re also bringing Kate Mara (Friendship, American Horror Story) with them.