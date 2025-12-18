Kerry Washington, Elisabeth Moss, and Kate Mara link up in first look at Imperfect Women

The new series based on the novel by Araminta Hall premieres on Apple TV in March.

By Drew Gillis  |  December 18, 2025 | 11:00am
All images courtesy of Apple TV
It makes a certain sense that Kerry Washington and Elisabeth Moss would end up in the same series together. They’re two titans of 2010s TV who’ve also both dabbled in limited series since the ends of Scandal and Mad Men. (Of course, Moss did all of The Handmaid’s Tale since then, too.) Apparently, they agree; the two both executive produce Imperfect Women, a new eight-episode series coming to Apple TV early next year. They’re also bringing Kate Mara (Friendship, American Horror Story) with them. 

Here’s the synopsis for Imperfect Women

Based on Araminta Hall’s novel of the same name, “Imperfect Women” examines a crime that shatters the lives of a decades-long friendship of three women. The unconventional thriller explores guilt and retribution, love and betrayal, and the compromises we make that alter our lives irrevocably. As the investigation unravels, so does the truth about how even the closest friendships may not be what they seem.

Imperfect Women is created and showrun by Annie Weisman, who previously showran Physical at Apple TV and produced some of Desperate Housewives and Suburgatory on ABC. The ensemble cast of the series include names such as Leslie Odom Jr., Joel Kinnaman, Corey Stoll, and Sheryl Lee Ralph. Imperfect Women premieres on March 18 with two episodes; new episodes will premiere weekly after that. You can check out a first-look image below.

 
