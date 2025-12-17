Nirvanna The Band The Show The Movie the teaser

Nirvanna has been a band, a show, and a movie, but it’s finally a teaser trailer. After premiering to rave reviews at South By Southwest last March, Nirvanna The Band The Show The Movie has been slowly gaining traction, leading to this teaser trailer that shows Matt and Jay potentially plummeting to their deaths. It’s a fitting end to a comedy project that’s nearing its 20th anniversary.

Here’s the synopsis:

“Matt and Jay, two perpetually unemployed musicians, hatch an elaborate plan to book a gig at Toronto’s legendary Rivoli club. When their scheme goes awry, they find themselves transported back to 2008, stranded in the past with no clear way home. As they scramble to set things right, their journey becomes a time-bending odyssey filled with absurd stunts, unexpected encounters, and a relentless pursuit of their dreams.”

The brainchild of Blackberry writer-director-star Matt Johnson and Blackberry composer Jay McCarrol, Nirvanna The Band The Show The Movie is the latest entry in the Nirvanna The Band franchise. Beginning as a mockumentary webseries that ran from 2007 to 2010, the series found new life on the now-defunct Viceland TV network. After two seasons, the show concluded in 2018, and all went quiet. Until now.

Sounds great. Nirvanna The Band The Show The Movie hits theaters on February 13, 2026.