Watch Darlene Love continue "Christmas (Baby Please Come Home)" tradition on Fallon

Darlene Love has performed her song “Christmas (Baby Please Come Home)” on TV nearly every year out of the past 40. First released in 1963 as part of A Christmas Gift For You From Phil Spector, the track is among the most beloved Christmas songs of the modern era, thanks in no small part to these performances. Love generally performed on David Letterman’s The Late Show until its ending in 2015, and then shuffled over to The View for a while. Now, it’s looking like The Tonight Show might be the new residence for the performance, with Love taking her talents to Jimmy Fallon’s show for the second year in a row.