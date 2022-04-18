Despite it now being over a decade past the release of Minecraft, the game is still surprisingly popular—so much so that Warner Bros. is still insistent on somehow making a movie out of it, even though it has made so many attempts that have already failed. Last we heard, the Minecraft movie would be directed by Peter Sollett from Nick & Norah’s Infinite Playlist after It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia’s Rob McElhenney dropped out, and it was set to be released in 2022. It is now 2022, Napoleon Dynamite director Jared Hess is apparently now directing the Minecraft movie, and Jason Momoa is attached to star.

That news comes from The Hollywood Reporter, which doesn’t say if Momoa will play the iconic video game hero known as “Minecraft Steve” or if this will be one of those “guy gets sucked into the video game” movies. We think it sounds both great and terrible in equal measure, but maybe Momoa is a physical human stuck in the block-based Minecraft universe, acting opposite blocky humans and creatures like a reverse of the end of The Lego Movie? He seems like he’d be pretty game for some dumb green-screen acting, jumping around and pretending to avoid Creepers and zombies and those weird stingrays that swoop down at you if you don’t go to sleep enough (we’ve played Minecraft, we’re hip).

The Minecraft movie is presumably no longer on track for a 2022 release, unless Warner Bros. and Hess are able to throw this thing together pretty quickly. They’ll need to get some sticks first, which they can make into rudimentary tools, then use those tools to get stone and make stronger tools, then start digging underground to find iron ore that can be crafted into armor and more tools, then they’ll need to find some redstone to power their cameras and plant some sugarcane to turn into paper (so they can write the script).