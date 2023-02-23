Jean Smart shares she recently underwent a "successful heart procedure"

We may earn a commission from links on this page.

Hacks star Jean Smart has shared that she’s currently in recovery after undergoing a heart procedure. While she takes the time to heal from the undisclosed operation, Hacks’ season three production has paused.

“February is American Heart Month—a time when the nation spotlights heart health, so it feels important to share with all of you that I am recovering from a recent successful heart procedure,” she writes in a post on Instagram. “I am fortunate to have excellent care and support from family and friends while I continue to recuperate. Please listen to your body and talk to your doctor—I’m very glad I did!”

In a joint statement to Variety, Hacks producers HBO Max and Universal say, “We are so happy that our beloved Jean Smart’s heart procedure was successful and she’s on the mend. HBO Max and UTV send their well wishes.”

The nature of Smart’s operation has not been detailed

Season three of Hacks has been filming throughout the winter, and is still set to premiere later this year. Per Deadline, production is set to pick up once again on or around March 13. Smart stars in the comedy alongside Hannah Einbinder, Carl Clemons-Hopkins, Kaitlin Olson, Christopher McDonald, Poppy Liu, and Megan Stalter, as well as with series co-creator and writer, Paul W. Downs.

The 71-year-old actor has won two consecutive Emmys for her work as the comedienne diva Deborah Vance on Hacks. In addition to the HBO series, Smart recently took on roles in Damien Chazelle’s Babylon, and will soon appear in Matt Smukler’s coming-of-age film, Wildflower. For her next non-Hacks-related project, Smart will star in a cryogenically frozen rom-com opposite Andy Samberg.