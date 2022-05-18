For a dollar, name a gay rom-com lead! If you said Billy Eichner, congrats on your win, as Universal Pictures has released the first trailer for the meta rom-com Bros. Bros stars and was written by the Billy On The Street comedian.

The film marks a monumental moment in film , as it will be the first major studio romantic comedy centered around two gay men that also features an entirely LGBTQ+ principal cast. Additionally, Eichner is the first openly gay man to both star and co-write in his own major studio film .

In the trailer, Eichner’s character breaks the fourth wall a bit, discussing how he was asked to write a rom-com about a gay couple by some big-time movie producers. “Something a straight guy might like?” he snarks. “Am I gonna be in the middle of some high speed chase, then all of a sudden fall in love with Ice Cube? Or am I gonna get butt fucked by Jason Momoa while we’re both worrying about a volcano?”

Per the film’s synopsis , Bros will follow Eichner and his love interest Luke Macfarlane as they “maybe, possibly, probably, [stumble] towards love. Maybe. They’re both very busy.” We see those trials and tribulations in the trailer, a s Eichner and Macfarlane seem be extremely affected by each other very quickly.

Advertisement

The rest of the cast includes an all-star team of comedic actors like Ts Madison (The Ts Madison Experience), Guy Branum (The Other Two), Monica Raymund (Chicago Fire), Guillermo Díaz (Scandal), Bowen Yang (Saturday Night Live), Dot-Marie Jones (Glee), and Jim Rash (Community).

Having co-written Bros script with Eichner, Nicholas Stoller (Forgetting Sarah Marshall) will also be directing the film. He will be producing the film too along with previous collaborator Judd Apatow (The King Of Staten Island) and Joshua Church (Trainwreck).

Bros hits theaters this fall on September 30.