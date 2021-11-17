The real sign you’ve attained “gay icon” status is when Ryan Murphy knocks at your door to offer you a role. After stealing scene after scene in HBO’s The White Lotus this summer, Jennifer Coolidge will now star in a new Netflix series from Murphy titled The Watcher.

According to details from Deadline, The Watcher—which has not been formally announced—is believed to follow a married couple (Watts and Cannavale), whose move into their dream home becomes a nightmare after they are threatened with terrifying letters from a stalker. All of the letters are simply signed by “The Watcher.”

The series is based on the stories of the infamous “Watcher” house in Westfield, New Jersey. In 2014, Derek and Maria Broaddus with their three kids moved into the $1.4 million 110 year-old-home.



Soon after, the couple began to receive creepy letters from someone who claimed to be watching the house and learning details of their life through constant surveillance. The “watcher” called the couple’s children “young blood” and referred to the house as a living being.

Netflix acquired the rights package to the story of The Watcher in December 2018. An element of this package includes the chilling article written by Reeves Wiedeman for The Cut.

In addition to joining The Watcher, Coolidge is also the only actor from the first season checking in for the second season of The White Lotus. Her other upcoming projects include the Anthony Mackie and David Harbour-led Netflix movie We Have a Ghost, the Jennifer Lopez and Josh Duhamel romantic comedy Shotgun Wedding, and the upcoming Netflix gay holiday romp Single All the Way.

After years of playing the sultry MILF or the bimbo we never knew we needed in films like American Pie, A Cinderella Story, Legally Blonde, and even Best In Show, the Groundlings alum is now getting her roses for her signature spin on roles and her effortless charm. She’s an icon, she’s a legend, and she is the moment.