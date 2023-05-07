Jeremy Renner shows off recovery via workout and walking videos

Jeremy Renner is on the mend five months after the horrific snowmobile accident that left him hospitalized and nearly dead. After making stops on late-night TV and the premiere of his new Disney+ series, Rennervations, Renner is making strides. In a recent Instagram video, the actor shared his progress via squats, lateral jumps, and a short message.

Advertisement

“I’ve decided to push through the pain of progress (this damn shattered tibia) and take the new parts for a tiny test drive,” Renner’s caption read. “The body is miraculous… Even though I feel like the Tin Man, needing oil for all my new joints (hips, knees, ankles, tibia, etc). Encouraged after this warm up to press on (don’t tell my PT).”

He may be oiling up those joints, but it’s far from where he was a few months ago. Renner shared a brief montage of his improvements in another video because recovery gives you a lot of time to post on Instagram. Like the riddle of the Sphinx , the video begins with Renner on four legs (via a walker), then two legs without assistance . However, Renner defies the riddle, too, as the actor walks with a cane in his hand but never allows it to touch the ground .



Earlier this year, Renner broke more than 30 bones after a 14,330-pound Sno-Cat rolled over him as the actor rescued his nephew from the machine’s course. Since then, Renner’s recovery has been slow, though nevertheless impressive. Despite how close the situation comes to sounding like a superhero origin story for a character named “Sno-Cat” who survives the wreck with the help of a mech suit created by Stark Industries, being crushed by a 14,330-pound Sno-Cat is not an experience anyone should aspire to. It will probably kill you or break more than 30 bones. But, of course, Jeremy Renner has been proving himself one of Hollywood’s most resilient stars, returning to public life to the delight of his family, friends, and fans.

