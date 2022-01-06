CBS’s Late Late Show has become the most recent in an increasing number of late night shows to be forced to stop down production due to a confirmed COVID case on the show’s set . In the case of Late Late, the diagnosis went straight to the top, with host James Corden announcing on social media that he’d had a positive test.

“ I just tested positive for covid 19,” Corden wrote in an Instagram post. “I’m fully vaccinated, boosted, and because of this, am fortunate enough to say I feel completely fine.” The host went on to say that the show would be taking a few days off.

News of The Late Late Show taking a pause comes not long after a similar situation over at NBC, where Seth Meyers announced that Late Night would be taking a similar break on Tuesday after he himself tested positive. (Meyers also noted that he felt fine, giving similar thanks to vaccines and boosters—although we can’t help but think there must be some kind of link science should be looking into between being a late night talk show host and having an easy time of it with the disease.)

All of this comes not long after Jimmy Fallon announced his own diagnosis, which occurred shortly after The Tonight Show went on its holiday break. (Fallon reported “mild symptoms,” so maybe the secret to complete immunity is being a late late night host, as opposed to merely taking the first shift each evening.) Also, n ow we’re wondering if the late night hosts had some sort of secret party over the holidays together, breathing their lung gasses on each other as some sort of suited white guy ritual.

Anyway: James Corden is fine, but you’ll have to wait a few days to get your next installment of “Rich TV man thrusts his mouse crotch at people just trying to get to work,” more’s the pity.

[via The Hollywood Reporter]