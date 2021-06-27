Jes Macallan and Caity Lotz wearing cowboy hats in DC’s Legends Of Tomorrow Photo : The CW

Here’s what’s happening in the world of television for Sunday, June 27. All times are Eastern.



Top pick

DC’s Legends Of Tomorrow (The CW, 8 p.m.): There are wells to which the magnificent dorks behind DC’s Legends Of Tomorrow cannot help but return, over and over again. Among them: Zombies! Surprise musical numbers! Nate falling in love with someone only to have his heart broken when forces beyond his control tear them irrevocably apart, which is followed by someone with the exact same face as his beloved taking up residence aboard the Waverider! Sara Lance confronting mortality! Sara Lance escaping death! And of course, the gold standard: If DC’s Legends Of Tomorrow is known for one thing, it’s for putting Sara Lance in a cowboy hat. (And Beebo, of course.)

In the interest of transparency, we are compelled to admit that prior to publication, this headline briefly contained a typo:

Screenshot : The A.V. Club

The typo’s not wrong, folks! Arrowverse stalwart David Ramsey directs tonight’s episode, winningly titled “Stressed Western.” Watch for Allison Shoemaker’s recap.

Regular coverage



Batwoman (The CW, 9 p.m.): second-season finale drop-in

Kevin Can F**k Himself (AMC, 9 p.m.): A reminder that our coverage is following the AMC release schedule, rather than that of AMC+, so tonight’s recap will be for episode three, “We’re Selling Washing Machines.”

Rick And Morty (Adult Swim, 11 p.m.)

Olympic stuff



U.S. Olympic Trials, “Track” (NBC, 7 p.m.): Fast people move at a very high velocity.

U.S. Olympic Trials, “Gymnastics” (NBC, 8:30 p.m.): Awwwwwwww yeeeeeeah.

Golden: The Journey of USA’s Elite Gymnasts (Peacock, 3:01 a.m., docuseries premiere, first three episodes): This six-episode docuseries follows Laurie Hernandez, Morgan Hurd, Sunisa Lee, Konnor McClain, and MyKayla Skinner as they compete to make the roster for the U.S. Olympic team. The first three episodes arrive today; the following three will arrive on consecutive Wednesdays, beginning this week.



Wild cards



Lady Boss: The Jackie Collins Story (CNN, 9 p.m.): Those who will wind up watching this documentary have in all likelihood already stopped reading this, because once they read the doc’s title they immediately took to their DVRs to make sure it’ll get recorded. Such is the lure of an icon.



2021 BET Awards (Various networks, 8 p.m.): Taraji P. Henson hosts this awards show, which you can catch simultaneously on BET, BET HER, Logo, MTV, MTV2, TV Land, and VH1. Expect performances from Megan Thee Stallion, Migos, Andra Day, Tone Stith, City Girls, and DaBaby, among others.