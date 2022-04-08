Looks like Michelle Pfeiffer had to take one huge quantum leap of faith before she accepted the role of Janet Van Dyne AKA the original Wasp in Ant-Man And The Wasp. While promoting her upcoming role as Betty Ford in the Showtime series The First Lady, the actor spoke on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon about the Marvel Cinematic Universe mystique and her hesitance towards taking on a job without reading a script first.

After many quantum jokes about the silly title of 2023's Ant-Man And The Wasp: Quantumania, Fallon asks her if she was initially aware of how may sequels she would be a part of when signing on to the superhero franchise.

“No... They’re very mysterious, and you know they’re very secretive, of course, with their storylines,” replies Pfeiffer. After Fallon responds that he enjoyed the MCU’s secretiveness, Pfeiffer explains that she wasn’t fully onboard with the hush-hush manner of the studio.

“It’s a little hard because I met with Peyton [Reed], and I knew a little bit about the character, but there was no script,” she says. “You have to commit without actually having read anything.”

Pfeiffer learned that all that worrying about a script didn’t matter in the long run, as Marvel films tend to change often throughout filming and post-production anyway. “It wouldn’t have mattered because it all changes anyway,” says the actor. “You don’t really know what you’re getting into, and then you get a script right before you start shooting, and then it changes every day. And then you shoot the movie, and you wrap, and then it changes again.”

The manner of keeping scripts on the down-low is a pretty common practice for the MCU, especially as the films start to have more huge spoilers for subsequent films on their roster. One of the most secretive productions for the studio was Avengers: Infinity War, where many of the main actors were given fake scripts and only learned of Thanos’ mega snap moments before shooting the scene.

Before she zips throughout the Quantum Realm, you can watch Michelle Pfeiffer in the upcoming series The First Lady April 17 on Showtime.