After last week’s stunning duel between Top Gun: Maverick and Elvis, with not even $200 separating first and second place at the weekend box office, a true champion has arrived to shut both of those movies down with a devastating show of force. We’re talking about Minions: The Rise Of Gru, the sequel to the spin-off that is actually a prequel to the original, which opened to $108.5 million—which is $75 million more than what Top Gun: Maverick made in second place (it’s sitting at $564 million after six weeks, though, so it’s fine).

Third place went to last week’s winner, Elvis, which fell nearly 40 percent to $19 million and has a total of $67 million after two weeks. After that is Jurassic World Dominion, which has made $331 million but only made $15 million this week. After that is The Black Phone ($12 million this week, $47 million total) and Lightyear ($6 million this week, $105 million total after three weeks).

Then there’s a big cliff, with nothing else on the chart even making more than $1 million, but the rest of the top 10 is new addition Mr. Malcolm’s List, Everything Everywhere All At Once in its 15th week, Doctor Strange In The Multiverse Of Madness, and Marcel The Shell With Shoes On (which seems to be paying homage to A24 label-mate Everything Everywhere’s slow box office rollout by jumping up 60 percent as it expands to 16 additional theaters).

Basically, one movie made a lot of money, five or six movies made good money, and the rest of the movies get millennial participation trophies just for showing up. The full top 10 is below, courtesy of Box Office Mojo.

