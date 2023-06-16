Time marches on and new TV shows and movies march out with it. This week, we have an especially varied group, including science-fiction thrillers (Foundation), animated series (Nimona), documentaries (Quarterback) and the resurrection of Minx. One of The A.V. Club’s favorite series, What We Do In The Shadows, is also making its way back for its fifth season imminently. There’s a lot to look forward to.
Foundation season 2
Apple TV+’s Foundation, a.k.a. the sci-fi drama in which Lee Pace talks in a deep voice, is back. Based on Isaac Asimov’s stories, the show spans thousands of years and follows a group of exiles on a mission to save the galaxy. The 10-episode second season takes place a century after the first one, with Pace’s villainous The Brother preparing for war with the good guys. Jared Harris, Terrence Mann, and Lou Llobell co-star. [Saloni Gajjar]
Elio
Pixar’s newest offering is heading back to the final frontier. When Elio’s titular character (voiced by Yonas Kibreab) is mistakenly identified by an alien body as the leader of Earth, he accidentally gets transported to the Communiverse, an interplanetary organization where leaders of various civilizations congregate to handle important universe matters. If the hijinks don’t already sound ready-made for Pixar, a first trailer also offers hints at a heartfelt arc between Elio and his mom, Olga (America Ferrera). The film is due out in March 2024. [Hattie Lindert]
Landscape with Invisible Hand
Landscape With Invisible Hand presents a very familiar problem: teens these days, constantly filming their entire lives for public consumption. Except these teens are filming their lives for alien invaders who handsomely reward humans for broadcasting their romantic relationships (while oppressing them in all other aspects of life). But when Adam (Asante Blackk) and Chloe (Kylie Rogers) fall out of love, as teens are wont to do, it puts both their families at risk. Directed by Cory Finley (Thoroughbreds) with a supporting cast including Tiffany Haddish, Josh Hamilton, and Michael Gandolfini, the film premieres in theaters August 18. [Mary Kate Carr]
Quarterback
If you were looking for a perspective on football that isn’t “this sport is extremely dangerous and takes a huge toll on the human body,” well, skip the beginning of Netflix’s Quarterbacks trailer, which shows how tough it is even for quarterbacks who are protected by the game’s rules. But it isn’t all dire! The series follows Minnesota Vikings QB Kirk Cousins, Atlanta Falcons QB Marcus Mariota, and reigning Super Bowl champion and MVP Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs through the 2022-2023 season, giving a peek behind the scenes at their lives as athletes and family men. The deep dive new series premieres on the streamer July 12. [Mary Kate Carr]
Nimona
If you’re a fan if ND Stevenson’s beloved graphic novel, you may not recognize Nimona in all her animated glory. It’s a shift from Stevenson’s distinctive style, but it’s still the same Nimona you know and love—a feisty shapeshifting sidekick who really likes to break things. Voiced by Chloë Grace Moretz, Nimona is begrudgingly befriended by Ballister Boldheart (Riz Ahmed), who learns a thing or two about prejudice as the pair work together to clear his name. Premiering June 30 on Netflix, this animated feature is sure to be an utter delight. [Mary Kate Carr]
Minx season 2
Minx is back and better than ever, at least according to Jake Johnson in the season two trailer. The show was thankfully picked up by Starz after HBO Max canceled it mid-production (in a string of other horrible decisions). That’s why we have an upcoming set of episodes where Joyce (Ophelia Lovibond) gets up on stage to ask a mostly male audience if they know where the clitoris is. The workplace comedy will continue with Joyce and Doug’s (Johnson) efforts to scale their erotic magazine into a global business. Minx returns on July 21. [Saloni Gajjar]
The Channel
The Channel looks like the kind of movie we’ve seen before. A couple of rough-and-tumble, down-and-out brothers are committing crimes. Some FBI task force guys are on their case. Somebody’s lady is fed up with the violent lifestyle. If that’s your thing, then this will definitely be your thing! Clayne Crawford and Max Martini star in the new film directed by William Kaufman, in theaters and on demand July 14. [Mary Kate Carr]
Shortcomings
Randall Park goes behind the camera for Shortcomings, a dramedy that premiered during Sundance earlier this year. The heartwarming film focuses on a trio of Asian Americans navigating their love lives and learning to live with their flaws. Justin H. Min, Sherry Cola, and Ally Maki lead the cast. The ensemble includes Debby Ryan, Jacob Battalion, and Tavi Gevinson. Based on the trailer alone, Lin and Cola are poised to (and they better become) stars in their own right. [Saloni Gajjar]
What We Do In The Shadows season 5
In the season five trailer, Gizmo has seemingly turned into a vamp, but can’t turn himself into a bat yet. Has he tried saying it like Laszlo yet? Probably not, but he’s being trained anyway. The group also journeys into the mall; Nadja tries to get her doll to lose her virginity and tries to seduce Colin at one point. Thankfully, these Staten Island vampires love their raunchy agendas.
The mockumentary’s cast includes Kristen Schaal, Anthony Atamanuik, and Doug Jones. Fingers crossed for another Nick Kroll cameo as Simon the Devious, simply because it will lead to Berry’s exaggeratingly pronouncing “New York City” once again. We deserve something good.
What We Do In The Shadows season five premieres July 13 on FX. You already know The A.V. Club will be recapping the comedy weekly. [Saloni Gajjar]