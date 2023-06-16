Minx | Season 2 Official Trailer | STARZ

Minx is back and better than ever, at least according to Jake Johnson in the season two trailer. The show was thankfully picked up by Starz after HBO Max canceled it mid-production (in a string of other horrible decisions). That’s why we have an upcoming set of episodes where Joyce (Ophelia Lovibond) gets up on stage to ask a mostly male audience if they know where the clitoris is. The workplace comedy will continue with Joyce and Doug’s (Johnson) efforts to scale their erotic magazine into a global business. Minx returns on July 21. [Saloni Gajjar]