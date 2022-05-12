Perhaps t he most beloved and revered of the mid-2000s emo boom, My Chemical Romance released its first new song in eight years today . “The Foundations Of Decay” reunites The Black Parade for another round of screaming , singing, twinkly guitars, and judd judd metalcore breakdowns. Yup, it sounds like My Chemical Romance.

The last new track from Gerard Way and the boys came in 2014. The band included the unreleased track “Fake Your Death” on their post-humous greatest hits album, May Death Never Stop You. Their last full-length album of new material came in 2010 with the release of Danger Days: The True Lives Of The Fabulous Killjoys.

And what Fabulous Killjoys they turned out to be. First, My Chemical Romance announced a reunion in a different world: f all 2019. The band played a show in December, but then the world ended, so the band postponed the reunion tour, which they pushed until 2021. And then the darnedest thing happed, the tour was delayed again because of COVID.

While the reunion has been a long time coming, the band never gave much news regarding new music. Per Rolling Stone, MCR released an instrumental track in January 2020, but as Rolling Stone notes , it seemed more like a teaser for the reunion shows. Gerard Way has a pretty good thing going with The Umbrella Academy, which Way created, so he’s probably pretty busy anyway.

Now that COVID hasn’t ended, but the world moves on—as if cases aren’t rising—, My Chemical Romance prepares to finally give the people the reunion show they’ve been waiting for. The first part begins later this month in the U.K. and Europe, with a North American tour start ing on August 20. The band will also headline this year’s Riot Fest with The Misfits and Nine Inch Nails.