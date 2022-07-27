Devi Vishwakumar (Maitreyi Ramakrishnan) has gone and done it. After spending the first two Never Have I Ever seasons striving to be beloved by her high school peers, Devi is finally getting her wish. In the Netflix comedy’s third season, she’s now dating her longtime crush, lovable jock Paxton Hall-Yoshida (Darren Barnet), which dials up her popularity. In fact, she’s probably a little too cool now, making a bunch of new nemeses in the process .

As seen in the newly released trailer for Never Have I Ever’s third season, Devi and Paxton are finally going strong after she spent the last season juggling her feelings for both him and Ben (Jaren Lewison). But it doesn’t take long for insecurity to creep in as Devi wonders if they make a good match, especially because everyone around them can’t believe it either.

The trailer also reveals that Ben and Aneesa (Megan Suri) are still together, but she sure looks nervous about his tight friendship with Devi. Elsewhere, Devi’s cousin Kamala (Richa Moorjani) has to deal with her growing feelings for Professor Kulkarni (Utkarsh Ambudkar). And thankfully, Devi’s grandmother is back too.

Never Have I Ever: Season 3 | Official Trailer | Netflix

Created by Mindy Kaling and Lang Fisher (and loosely based on Kaling’s upbringing), Never Have I Ever is a delightful coming-of-age comedy about an Indian American teen who struggles to move on after the sudden death of her father, Mohan (Sendhil Ramamurthy). She also makes it her mission to become popular to overcome any bullying she’s faced so far. The cast includes Poorna Jagannathan, Ramona Young, Lee Rodriguez, Niecy Nash, Ranjita Chakravarty, and Anirudh Pisharody.

All 10 episodes of season three will premiere on Netflix on August 12.