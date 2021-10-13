We’re only two days away from seeing how well Joe (Penn Badgley) can handle having a new obsession while still trying to convince us that he’s done with his old, murderous ways in the third season of You. But as we wait for what will surely be a bloodbath (both literally and figuratively), Netflix went ahead and renewed the hit series for a fourth season.



The video announcing the show’s early renewal for season 4 looks back at seasons one and two, retracing Joe’s spine-chilling mania, as he repeats the words “for (4) you.”

“Reading Caroline’s novel, Greg and I were instantly obsessed with Joe Goldberg and his twisted world view. And it’s been thrilling to watch Penn bring Joe to creepy yet compelling life,” says showrunner Sera Gamble in a press statement.



“We’re deeply grateful that Netflix has shown You such monumental support and that people around the world have enjoyed watching Joe really get it all very wrong over the past 3 seasons. The whole You team is excited to explore new, dark facets of love in season 4.”



Netflix will announce the supporting cast “at a later date.”

The third season deviates from Caroline Kepnes’ third You novel, putting Joe in uncharted waters: fatherhood. After finding out that Love was pregnant in the second season, Joe decides to settle down in the Northern California suburbs, begrudgingly, so his newborn son Henry can have some sort of stable family life. But his attempts at being “well behaved” don’t seem to last long, when he becomes obsessed with the next-door neighbor.

With Joe developing an infatuation that seems reminiscent of his ill-fated romance with Beck from the first season, this all spells trouble—especially since Joe’s wife, Love, has a killing streak of her own and is just as vengeful (if not more) than Joe himself.