Netflix’s adaptation of Heartstopper, Alice Oseman’s hit webcomic (that was later published as a series of graphic novels), i s arriving soon— and now we have the first full-length trailer for the upcoming series. Heartstopper is set to premiere in April .



The trailer feels as warm-hearted as the original story, and it shows the beginning of Charlie and Nick’s romance.

Charlie Spring (Joe Locke) is openly gay, and has a small, close-knit group of friends who are “borderline outcasts.” Once he meets Nick Nelson (Kit Connor), the school’s cute star player of the rugby team, things change drastically for both of them. Nick is believed to be straight, so Charlie’s feelings seem futile at first. But he simply can’t quit his crush on Nick. When Nick asks Charlie, who is not very athletically minded, to join the rugby team, he accepts.

As Nick and Charlie get closer, Nick has to deal with coming to terms with his friends being homophobic jerks. “Nick’s lost all his friends and he’s getting into fights,” says Charlie. Nick, in turn, finds a new group of accepting friends within Charlie’s inner circle. But Charlie’s close friend Tao (William Gao) is skeptical of Nick’s intentions, and is ready to take action if Nick is even “slightly mean” to Charlie. But, as we know from the webcomics, Nick is able to show that he genuinely really cares about Charlie and is falling for him.

When it comes to queer YA British series, Netflix usually gets things right—especially with sleeper hit Sex Education, and this one also looks promising. Though it introduces plenty of newcomers, there are some familiar faces, too. Connor, who plays Nick, appeared in the award-winning Elton John biopic Rocketman as John during his childhood days. Sebastian Croft, who played young Ned Stark on Game Of Thrones, also plays Ben on the upcoming series.



Heartstopper hits Netflix on April 22.