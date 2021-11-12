Here’s what’s happening in the world of television for Friday, November 12, and Saturday, November 13. All times are Eastern.



Top pick

The Shrink Next Door (Apple TV+, Friday, 12:01 a.m., series premiere): “Paul Rudd will probably never age, so The Shrink Next Door gives him a hand. The new Apple TV+ series chronicles how Rudd’s Dr. Isaac ‘Ike’ Herschkopf manipulates and invades into the personal life of his patient Martin ‘Marty’ Markowitz’s (Will Ferrell) over 30 years. We watch as Dr. Ike goes from a cocky, Ralph-Lauren-shirt-loving therapist in the ’80s to a cocky, gray-haired senior citizen in present day.” Here’s the full review of the show, which also stars Kathryn Hahn and Casey Wilson. Season one premieres with three episodes, with new ones releasing every Friday.

Regular coverage

Foundation (Apple TV+, Friday, 12:01 a.m.)

The Great British Bake Off (Netflix, Friday, 3:01 a.m.)

Saturday Night Live (NBC, Saturday, 11:29 p.m.): Jonathan Majors is having quite the year. After his first Emmy nomination (for Lovecraft Country), MCU debut in Loki, and Netflix’s Western flick The Harder They Fall, the actor will make his SNL hosting debut. Taylor Swift is the musical guest, just in time to cry over Red (Taylor’s Version).

Wild cards

The World According To Jeff Goldblum (Disney+, Friday, 3:01 a.m.): Season two of this National Geographic and Disney+ docuseries premieres with five episodes. Actor Jeff Goldblum enthusiastically explores his many interests again, including fireworks, monsters, dogs, and dancing. You can check out an exclusive season two clip of Goldblum dissecting magic tricks with illusionist duo Penn and Teller here.

Snoopy In Space (Apple TV+, Friday, 12:01 a.m.): The animated comedy returns for a second season to follow Charlie Brown (Terry McGurrin) and the rest of the Peanuts gang as Snoopy takes command of the International Space Station to explore the moon and beyond.

Under The Helmet: The Legacy Of Boba Fett (Disney+, Friday, 3:01 a.m.): To prep for its upcoming series The Book Of Boba Fett, Disney+ will launch a documentary to honor the origins and legacy of Star Wars’ legendary bounty hunter. The streaming platform also celebrates its two-year anniversary with Disney Plus Day by releasing Shang Chi and Jungle Cruise for all subscribers. Keep an eye out for sneak peeks into some upcoming TV shows and movies.



Movie night

Red Notice (Netflix, Friday, 3:01 a.m.): “For a quasi-high-concept buddy chase flick about elite, high-tech art thieves, Red Notice is short on dazzling distractions. It certainly looks expensive, which should come as no surprise, given its superhero-movie-sized budget (reportedly the largest in Netflix’s history). We get pricey cars, fancy clothes, lavish sets, and action scenes that probably involved countless VFX man-hours, not to mention a trio of bankable stars. But there are certain things that money can’t buy. As it turns out, an infectious sense of fun is one of them.” Here’s Ignatiy Vishnevetsky’s complete review of the movie, led by Ryan Reynolds, Dwayne Johnson, and Gal Gadot.

Home Sweet Home Alone (Disney+, Friday, 3:01 a.m.): “In actually humanizing the beleaguered villains, Home Sweet Home Alone opens up a whole new can of worms for a critic to sift through. This time, the antagonists aren’t professional thieves, but an ordinary married couple desperate to save their family home. As the film opens, Pam (Ellie Kemper) and Jeff (Rob Delaney) are holding an open house at their modest Winnetka dwelling, which—to their great shame—they’re being forced to sell because they can no longer keep up with the mortgage.” Read Katie Rife’s full review of the film here. The cast also includes Archie Yates and Aisling Bea.

Mayor Pete (Prime Video, Friday, 12:01 a.m.): Mike D’Angelo writes in his review of the documentary: “Directed by Jesse Moss (Boys State), Mayor Pete rarely strays far from the War Room template that’s now firmly established for behind-the-scenes campaign docs. Moss embedded himself with the Buttigieg campaign not long after it kicked off, and the film primarily sticks to the 11 months between Pete’s formal declaration and the South Carolina primary, after which he chose to drop out and throw his support to Biden. Buttigieg collapsed largely because he failed to attract Black voters (or non-white voters generally), a reality that’s acknowledged here without ever really being explored.”