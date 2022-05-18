Peacock has officially shared the trailer for its reboot of the popular queer series Queer As Folk. The New Orleans-set series promises more diverse storytelling than the original series, but with all of the humor and drama.

In the trailer, we see a young Mingus (played Finn Argus, who uses they/them pronouns) getting ready for their first public drag performance. That evening, tragedy strikes when an armed gunman enters the queer community hub Babylon, killing attendees of a ballroom show. The survivors find themselves shaken up and lost after the incident. Together, they seek to honor the victims as well as heal the community, making new connections along the way.

Per Peacock’s character descriptions:



Devin Way (he/him) plays Brodie, a charming and sometimes chaotic commitment-phobe who finds a reason to stay in New Orleans after tragedy rocks his community. Jesse James Keitel (she/her) appears as Ruthie, a trans, semi-reformed party girl who is struggling to grow up. CG (they/them) plays Shar, a non-binary professor navigating the rocky transition from punk to parenthood. Johnny Sibilly (he/him) stars as Noah, a successful lawyer who is not as put together as he seems. Ryan O’Connell (he/him) plays Julian, a pop culture nerd with cerebral palsy who is more than ready for some independence.

Advertisement

The rest of the cast is rounded out by THEE Kim Cattrall and Juliette Lewis, as well as Armand Fields, Benito Skinner (Electric Easy), Megan Stalter (Hacks), Nyle DiMarco, Lukas Gage (The White Lotus), Ed Begley Jr., and Chris Renfro.

Stephen Dunn (Closet Monster) works as the series creator, writer, and director. Dunn executive produces Queer As Folk alongside the original series creator Russell T. Davies.

“If there’s one person who is able to see Queer As Folk and feel less alone, or who now feels more supported and seen, our job is done,” Duncan says in a statement. “In the true spirit of the original, our show doesn’t shy away from the harsh realities of our community, but above all else, the series is about people who live vibrant, vital, unapologetically queer lives.”

The original British series, helmed by Davies, ran for two seasons in 1999 and starred Aiden Gillen, Craig Kelly, and Charlie Hunnam. An American version of the show was made the next year and ran on Showtime until 2005.

Advertisement

“I’m very proud of what we achieved in 1999, but in queer years, that was a millennium ago!” Davies adds. “As a community, we’ve radicalized, explored, opened up, and found new worlds—with new enemies and new allies—and there was so much to be said. Stephen pitched a brand new version of Queer As Folk with so much imagination, insight, and crucially, joy, that I simply couldn’t resist. I thought it was about time the title belonged to a whole new generation. The 2022 show is more diverse, more wild, more free, more angry—everything a queer show should be.”

Queer As Folk premieres on Peacock on Thursday, June 9.