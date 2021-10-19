Pour up the vodka, because despite it being Tuesday morning, the trailer for the second season of The Great has arrived. The game of cat and and mouse will commence once again on November 19—there’ll also be lots of merriment and drinking.

The second series of Tony McNamara’s dramedy joins Catherine (Elle Fanning) just as she chooses the title “The Great” during her coronation. She then quickly sets out to govern her country with the ideals of The Enlightenment.



However, these new ru les baffle the court and her team, who would just rather engage in thoughtless acts of violence. Her mother, played by Gillian Anderson, shows up with plenty of thoughts on her daughter’s recent coup against her husband Peter (Nicholas Hoult).

Catherine’s certainly got a lot on her plate, with the added bonus that she’s pregnant. Peter proves to be uneducated in child rearing, as he asks Catherine if she ever wonders if the growing child inside of her could have a knife.

While Catherine attempts to show Russia the light, Peter attempts to regain her affections and the throne. This task proves more difficult than he anticipated, especially when Catherine tells him, “I look at you, and I go dry, like sand.” Which by the way, what a killer rebuff. Catherine just ponders whether or not she should have her arrogant, repugnant husband/prisoner killed.

With the baby on the way and her stomach growing by the day, Catherine is also running out of time to prove her worthiness as the leader of Russia. And w ith nearly no one on her side, she could face the chopping block next.

Series regulars Phoebe Fox, Adam Godley, Gwilym Lee, Charity Wakefield, Douglas Hodge, Sacha Dhawan, Bayo Gbadamosi, and Belinda Bromilow all return for the second season.

The entire second season of The Great premieres on Hulu on November 19.