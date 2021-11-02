Thank heavens! The second season of Amazon’s Good Omens has officially kicked off in Scotland, with Michael Sheen and David Tennant back as the angel Aziraphale and demon Crowley.

Originally intended as a miniseries when it aired in 2019, Aziraphale and Crowley’s adventure seemed all but complete with the season one finale. However, Amazon made a surprising season two renewal announcement in June, with showrunner Neil Gaiman looking to extend beyond the original written work by him and the late Terry Pratchett in 1990.



Upon the announcement, Gaiman said he and Pratchett always intended on continuing the story of Aziraphale and Crowley.

“I am so happy to be back here on the streets of Soho, watching, every day, the glorious performances of Michael Sheen and David Tennant. I miss having Terry Pratchett’s genius, but it does feel like we are still all walking around inside his head,” Gaiman says in a statement. “In this season we get to have new adventures with old friends, to solve some extremely mysterious mysteries, and we encounter some entirely new humans (living, dead, and otherwise), angels, and demons.”

When we last saw the angel and demon duo, they managed to avoid the wrath of heaven and hell, and save the world from pre-ordained doom.



While filming is currently taking place in Scotland, the second season will find Aziraphale and Crowley taking it easy back in London’s Soho, until an unexpected messenger presents a surprising mystery.

Some of the supporting cast from the first season will return either as the same character or a new heavenly or devilish creature. New cast additions so far include Paul Adeyefa, Michael McKean (Better Call Saul), Gloria Obianyo (Dune), Miranda Richardson, Maggie Service, Reece Shearsmith, and Nina Sosanya.

“We were lucky in the first season to have so many outstanding actors taking part, so I took pleasure in inviting people back, wherever we could, some in the roles they played originally, some in new parts written just for them,” Gaiman says.

No release date has been set for season two of Good Omens.