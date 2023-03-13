Abbott Elementary creator and star Quinta Brunson is set to host her first Saturday Night Live episode on April 1, but her debut may face some issues as members of the editorial crew have previously announced a strike planned for the same day.

Last week, the editorial crew at SNL announced their intention to strike starting on April 1 as contract negotiations with NBCUniversal continue to stall over adequate pay, healthcare, and collective bargaining power. The 12-20 participating staff members are predominan t ly involved with editing the pre-taped sketches for the show. As the negotiations drag on, so does season 48 of SNL with the editorial crew’s help—until now.

“The season is almost over,” the Motion Picture Editors Guild recently wrote on Twitter. “Not only is NBCU saying no to the union’s reasonable proposals—by offering annual increases that lag behind industry standards, they’re pushing for a deal that ignores the soaring cost of living & moves the crew backward in future years.”



“NBCU has refused to show SNL’s post crew the respect they deserve,” the statement continues. “NBCU wants to shut us up—so we will yell louder. Plan to join us on the picket line April 1st.”

While NBCU says it hopes to meet a compromise with the staff by the end of the month, the chances of a strike remain high as April 1 crawls closer. As the striking members would comprise those involved with editing the pre-taped sketches, it’s not yet known what the production plans are for non-striking employees and if the number of live sketches would increase to fill any gaps. The union effort will mark the first time the show has been specifically targeted in a strike.

Lil Yachty is expected to join Brunson as the musical guest for the April 1 episode.