Read This: The CEO of that wannabe "Netflix Of AI" thing is extremely high on his own supply Which is it, Showrunner guy? Are you making "The Toy Story of AI" or "The Netflix Of AI"? It can't be both!

About a month back, we reported on the advent of Showrunner, a new “streaming service”—currently housed, it feels worth noting, in the bowels of a Discord server—built entirely around generative AI content prompted up by users, and all apparently designed to look like the shittiest Rick And Morty clone you’ve ever seen. If you’ve seen stories on Showrunner’s whole deal—or, and we’ll get to this in a minute, personally subjected yourself to the horrors it’s crapping out—you could be excused for thinking that the person behind it must be operating under some “extreme, even for a techbro” levels of optimistic artificial intelligence delusion.

And, wouldn’t you know it: Here comes a new interview between The Verge and Edward Saatchi, founder of Showrunner parent company Fable, in which he repeatedly expresses his belief that he’s sitting on “the Toy Story of AI.” (Also “the Netflix of AI”; Saatchi is very committed to Showrunner becoming the something of AI.) Saatchi believes that generative AI is not just about making things cheaper and more shittily than they could be made by hand, but in forging bold new frontiers in extremely awkward and unwatchable entertainment. (We’re paraphrasing.) Here’s his actual take: “We think the Toy Story of AI [drink!] isn’t going to be a cheaply produced animated movie, it’s going to be something that’s playable. Most people feel that generative AI is a tool to make the same, but cheaper, and we’re trying to say it’s a new kind of medium. Cinema was not about saving theater owners money; it was highly disruptive and took years to explore as a medium. I feel like the industry is kind of cutting off that exploratory element with generative AI by just shoving it into movies.”