The future of Wonder Woman in the DC movies seems a little bleak, with Patty Jenkins walking away from the future of the franchise for various reasons and Diana herself not getting brought up much in new DC Studios bosses James Gunn and Peter Safran’s big plans for the first chapter (or “phase”) of their new movie universe. Instead of a third Wonder Woman movie, though, Gunn and Safran did tease Paradise Lost, a prequel series going to HBO Max that takes place on the island of Themyscira long before the birth of Wonder Woman.

It sounds, perhaps, like an expansion of the prequel stuff and island stuff seen in Jenkins’ Wonder Woman movies, and one of the actors from the prequel stuff and island stuff would happily take a job working on Paradise Island if anyone knows who to talk to about that. Speaking with Yahoo, Robin Wright said that she “love playing an Amazon” in the previous DC movies, so much so that she thinks maybe she really was “the leader of an Amazon tribe” in a past life. Unfortunately, Wright says she hasn’t gotten “that call” yet about appearing in Paradise Lost, theorizing that she might be “too old” for the show.

The current phase—sorry, “chapter”—of DC movies has a tenuous connection to the pre-Gunn/Safran films, so maybe Robin Wright’s character Antiopie won’t exist in this new universe, or she’ll be played by a new actor (maybe Ezra Miller? There’s loads of Ezra Millers running around this place now). But still, she’s into it, she doesn’t seem especially worried about any possible drama that was or is happening behind the scenes. Whoever gets to make these decisions should just give her a call! She’s waiting by her phone!