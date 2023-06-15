What Happened Between Rosie O’Donnell and Ellen DeGeneres? | WWHL

“I remembered it so well, I had T-shirts printed and I gave them to my staff that said ‘I don’t know Rosie. We’re not friends,’” O’Donnell says now. “I have a picture of her holding [my then-infant son] Parker. I know her mother. I could identify her brother without her in the room. I knew her for so many years. It just felt like I don’t trust this person to be in my world.”

Clearly, the text message did not entirely smooth over the hard feelings. “It would never occur to me to say ‘I don’t know her’ about somebody whose babies I held when they were born. It wouldn’t be in my lexicon of choices to ever say,” she tells THR. “When she was in a perplexing situation and people were saying things about her, I said, ‘Let me stand next to you and say that I’m Lebanese, too.’ When it was a downward media time for me, she didn’t do anything.”

And that’s part of the reason O’Donnell never appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. “She used the same staff from my show—Jim Paratore, Andy Lassner. So that was odd. It was very similar to my show,” she says. “And then I asked to go on because of something I was promoting, and she said no. And I remember going, ‘Seriously?’ After she said no that one time, whenever they would ask [me to appear] on the show, I would say no.” Feud status: still on, baby.