For those individuals in the Scream universe unlucky enough to exist at the murderous whims of Ghostface, there are few things more bone-chilling than an unexpected phone call. But for the creators and fans who experience the horror from the outside, there’s something certifiably scarier: an unexpected spoiler.

As rumors of a leaked Scream VI ending and killer reveal swirl online (and seem to have prompted a crackdown by administrators on the Scream Reddit page), Ghostface’s official Twitter account has shared a message urging any and all viewers to “please be kind to your fellow fans and keep spoilers to yourself.” The A.V. Club has reached out to representatives for Paramount for comment.

Addressed “Dear Scream Friends,” the tweet from Ghostface’s account reads as follows:

As opening day approaches, we’d like to ask you a small favor— please be kind to your fellow fans and keep spoilers to yourselves. The whole cast and crew has worked hard over the last year to keep it secretive, so that everyone can hopefully have the best kind of experience possible— spoiler free. We love you, we thank you, and we hope you all enjoy watching the film as much as the cast and crew enjoyed making it. It’s an honor.

This latest leak snafu is far from the first to terrorize the Scream franchise: Scream 2 notoriously had two endings leak— luckily, some prescient planning by writer and producer Kevin Williamson saved the day. “The first leaked script that went out was the fake one, so by the time the real one went out, no one believed it,” Williamson told Collider in December 2022.



For the most part, fans have rallied behind Ghostface, urging each other not to traffic in leaks or spoilers before the film officially hits theaters on March 10th. Informing users on the Scream Reddit that all posts going forward would be subject to approval given the leaks, moderator u/gonnablamethemovies wrote that the community is “disgusted with the leak.”

“These writers, directors and producers have worked hard for over a year to make this movie,” the post reads. “To leak something so huge 3 weeks before the release of the movie is awful.”