Don't worry, Carla's coming back for the Scrubs revival

Any short-lived concerns that Carla may be cut out of the Scrubs revival can now be put to rest, as Judy Reyes has officially signed on to reprise her role. Her co-stars Zach Braff, Donald Faison, and Sarah Chalke had already boarded (or more accurately re-boarded) the project, but of the original cast Reyes is the only one with a series regular gig on a different broadcast show currently on the same network (ABC’s High Potential). In July, it was reported that there were “positive scheduling conversations” with Reyes to allow her to appear on Scrubs. Now The Hollywood Reporter says the details have been ironed out, and she’ll recur on the medical sitcom as a special guest star.

Reyes appeared on eight out of the nine original seasons of Scrubs; in the soft-reboot ninth season, her character had supposedly quit the hospital after giving birth to her and Turk’s (Faison) second child. Asked about joining the revival back in May, Reyes told TV Insider that she “would love to know what Carla’s doing 25 years later.” She wondered, “Are she and Turk still married? Did JD steal him from Carla? Are their kids grown? Do they have more kids? All that kind of stuff. I’m interested in knowing. The possibilities are endless.”

Speaking with TV Line, Scrubs creator Bill Lawrence previously expressed a desire for the revival to “establish where everybody from [the original show] is, whether they’re still with us at the hospital or not.” That includes Ken Jenkins as Dr. Bob Kelso (Lawrence said he hopes the 85-year-old “is able to come play with us a little bit”), Neil Flynn as the Janitor, and John C. McGinley as Dr. Perry Cox. All are likely candidates to return, as McGinley confidently put it earlier this year: “There’s no offer yet, but there will be.”