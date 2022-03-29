Back in October 2020, comedian Solomon Georgio tweeted asking for “small scale gossip.” Stuff like why the night shift employees at Kohl’s are mad at each other, and who the least favorite Chris is at Costco. He got hundreds of replies. Turns out, the gossip was juicy enough for Georgio to start his own podcast about it, called The Juice.



In the trailer for the upcoming podcast, Georgio says that after tweeting out his request, his replies “started blowing up with some of the wildest stories” he’s ever heard. The podcast, that’s part of Team Coco, is “all about gossip—you know, the stuff that DMs and group chats are made of.”



He teases out some of the wild stories, including “moms with secret lovers, feuds between sandwich shops, creepy co-workers, and so much more.” We also get to hear bits of the story about a guy who’d sniff the chairs at work whenever the women would leave the room, and we get Conan O’Brien’s mom calling hooking up “playing paddy fingers.”



Solomon is no stranger to good stories, and he’s been a writer on the shows Shrill, High Fidelity, HBO’s Crashing, Adam Ruins Everything and Spongebob Squarepants. He’s also made appearances on Conan, Drunk History, The Meltdown with Jonah & Kumail, This is Not Happening, Viceland’s Flophouse, Last Call with Carson Daily and 2 Dope Queens.

Besides O’ Brien, some of the other guests on The Juice include Nicole Byer, Ira Madison III, and Atsuko Okatsuka. But Georgio also says that listeners can have a chance of appearing on the podcast if they have a particularly juicy story that’s worthy of being on The Juice.

If you’re curious about the messy stories people will bring in, you’ll get your first dose of the hot gossip very soon: the first episode drops on Thursday, March 31.

