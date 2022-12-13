Swifties, cancel all your vigilante shit, because this is no hoax: Taylor Swift has gotten you another opportunity to purchase tickets for the Eras Tour. Yes, you may have had the sense you’d been betrayed by the treacherous Ticketmaster, but Swift simply wouldn’t tolerate it. Your fearless leader has once again stood up to the man, and long story short, tickets are going back on sale.

Was that enough lyrical Easter eggs to cheer up forlorn Swifties? It’s been a rough month for them since Ticketmaster canceled the general sale of Eras Tour tickets, but this new opportunity should placate some of the reported 3.5 million fans who originally registered for the Verified Fan opportunity.

Per Ticketmaster’s website, those Verified Fans from the doomed presale who were unable to purchase tickets will receive invitations “to submit their purchase request prior to Friday, December 23.” After submitting a ticket request, Ticketmaster will follow up to confirm if the request has been granted; if not, it will “provide you with additional options to request tickets” (provided there are any).

Advertisement

It all sounds very civilized— unlike the first go at the Verified Fan presale, which Swift likened to “several bear attacks.” Swift herself was apparently behind the push to put tickets back on sale, according to Ticketmaster. “We apologize for the difficulties you may have experienced, and have been asked by Taylor’s team to create this additional opportunity for you to purchase tickets,” the service shared on its site.

This will surely come as welcome news for Swift’s fans, but after all the mess, it’s unlikely that vigilante shit will actually be canceled. And by vigilante shit, we mean totally above-board legal action against Ticketmaster and its parent company Live Nation. That’s on top of the Justice Department investigation and the pending Congressional hearing that the company is also facing. You know what they say: monopoly busting is even better than revenge.