In celebration of 20 years since Harry Potter And The Sorcerer’s Stone hit theaters, HBO has announced the largest Harry Potter reunion yet with a new special. Stars Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint, and Emma Watson, and filmmaker Chris Columbus will reunite to talk about the film franchise that changed their lives in Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts.

The retrospective special will tell the making-of story through all-new in-depth interviews and cast conversations. In addition to retracing the steps of the films, the cast will reflect on the enduring legacy of Harry Potter’s story.

“It has been an incredible journey since the debut of the Harry Potter And The Sorcerer’s Stone film, and witnessing how it has evolved into this remarkable interconnected universe has been magical to say the least,” says Tom Ascheim, President, Warner Bros. Global Kids, Young Adults and Classics.

“This retrospective is a tribute to everyone whose lives were touched by this cultural phenomenon—from the talented cast and crew who poured their heart and soul into this extraordinary film franchise to the passionate fans who continue to keep the Wizarding World spirit alive 20 years later.”

Alumni from across all eight films in the franchise are involved in the tribute, including: Helena Bonham Carter, Robbie Coltrane, Ralph Fiennes, Jason Isaacs, Gary Oldman, Imelda Staunton, Tom Felton, James Phelps, Oliver Phelps, Mark Williams, Bonnie Wright, Alfred Enoch, Matthew Lewis, Evanna Lynch, and Ian Hart, among others. Pretty much the only person not attending is J.K. Rowling herself (we wonder why on Earth that could possibly be).

The retrospective special will arrive on HBO Max on January 1. Later in the year, the special will debut on TBS and Cartoon Network ahead of the theatrical debut of Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore.