There's apparently a script for a Nobody sequel in the works

Ilya Naishuller’s Nobody operates on a pretty simple premise: It’s fun to see Bob Odenkirk kick the shit out of people. (It also has some similar thoughts on the topic of Christopher Lloyd and RZA.) That guiding ethos was enough to give the film a fairly respectable theatrical and VOD performance earlier this year , despite the whole “COVID-19 pandemic” thing, with the movie bringing in $61.6 million off of a very reasonable $16 million budget. And while those aren’t necessarily “Give us a sequel, now” numbers in terms of box office performance, they have been enough to apparently get a second installment unofficially cooking.

This is per JoBlo, which had an interview this week with Naishuller (whose previous feature, Hardcore Henry, trucked in similarly violent, if more motion-sickness-inducing waters), ahead of the film’s home video release. While stressing that there was nothing official on the books, and no green light from the studio , Naishuller did state that screenwriter Derek Kolstad (who, not coincidentally, has written all three John Wick films, from which Nobody, let’s say , draws light inspiration) is already working on a script for a potential sequel.

That’s not wholly surprising, in so far as the original film ends on something of a cliffhanger, suggesting that mild-mannered suburbanite Hutch (Odenkirk) might be getting called back into a more violent-mannered sort of life. “ There’s plenty of stories that can be told in this world, with the character Hutch,” Naishuller said in the interview, and we have to agree. Hutch could coach a Little League team; Hutch could get really into collecting rocks. Or Hutch could murder the entire Mafia, while blowing apart massive armies with improvised explosives . He’s a nuanced character, is our point, with Odenkirk great as ever at projecting charisma and weariness from every line of his increasingly battered face.