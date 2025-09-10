Watch Turnstile stage dive and mosh in the NPR office

NPR has been through a lot this year, and it seems like its employees needed to blow off a little steam. Enter Baltimore-based punk outfit Turnstile with just the ticket: a boisterous, horn-powered performance of their 2025 album NEVER ENOUGH, complete with an in-office pit and Tiny Desk’s first-ever stage dive (confirmed by the outlet itself). No, NPR didn’t add a real stage to their office or host Turnstile’s set in a different venue or anything like that. Frontman Brendan Yates dove off the desk itself into the eager arms of dozens of moshing NPR staffers, who passed him along the top of the crowd for a bit before depositing him back behind the desk to finish singing “BIRDS.”

On one hand, it’s kind of shocking that no one’s thought to do that before. On the other, it also feels completely unsurprising, given that the dive, once again, took place in the very real offices of legacy broadcasting organization National Public Radio. That’s the same office that gave us Ira Glass and All Things Considered. It also has pretty low ceilings that probably don’t affect employees on a day-to-day basis, but are hard to ignore when they’re only a few feet away from a person’s entire body. The dive isn’t something just anyone could do, either. NPR notes the “athletic grace” with which Yates leapt from carpet to desk to crowd. It would rock for this to become a wider trend, but any future desk guests should probably take that into account before attempting to recreate the stunt. “First-ever Tiny Desk stage dive” is a way cooler record to hold than “first-ever Tiny Desk broken ankle.”

You can watch Turnstile’s full performance below. (If you want to skip right to the dive, that’s at 14:20.)