As 2022 gets closer, so, too, do some of the most anticipated gaming releases in recent memory. Horizon Zero Dawn, and Saints Row are all getting new installments , while the collaboration between George R.R. Martin and Dark Souls studio From Software, Elden Ring, promises to dominate conversations for months to come.

Advertisement

That’s to say nothing of zombie-parkour sequel Dying Light 2, or the latest Rainbow Six game, Extraction, or long-anticipated beat-em-up Sifu. And while the 2022 calendar is stuffed with the usual assortment of remasters, re-platformings, and re-releases, there’s also plenty of new content: Destiny 2: The Witch Queen is due out on February, alongside the latest King Of Fighters game.

Looking further into the year, we also see much-hyped strategy effort Triangle Strategy in March, plus April’s S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2. That’s to say nothing of all the games that have been announced for 2022 but have yet to set formal release dates; that includes the new God Of War game, Ragnarok, the Dead Space remake, Kirby And The Forgotten Land, and many more. You can see our full, updated list of 2022 game releases below.

What games are coming out in February 2022?

Feb. 17: The King Of Fighters XV, on PC, PS4, PS5, and Xbox Series X/S

Feb. 17: Total War: Warhammer III, on PC and Mac

Feb. 18: Horizon Forbidden West, on PS4 and PS5

Feb. 22: Destiny 2: The Witch Queen, on PC, PS4, PS5, and Xbox Series X/S

Feb. 22: Sifu, on PC, PS4, and PS5

Feb. 25: Elden Ring, on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S

What games are coming out in March 2022?

Mar. 1: Shadow Warrior 3, on PC, PS4, and Xbox One

Mar. 3: Babylon’s Fall, on PC, PS4, and PS5

Mar. 4: Triangle Strategy, on Switch

Mar. 10: Chocobo, GP on Switch

Mar. 25: Tiny Tina’s Wonderland, on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox, and Xbox Series X/S

Mar. 25: Kirby And The Forgotten Land, on Switch

What games are coming out in May 2022?

May 19: Vampire: The Masquerade—Swansong, on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S

May 24: Forspoken, on PC and PS5

What games are coming out in August 2022?

Aug. 23: Saints Row, on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S

What games are coming out in September 2022?

Sep. 22: Test Drive Unlimited Solar Crown, on PC, Switch, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S

Advertisement

What games are coming out in November 2022?

Nov. 11: Starfield, on PC and Xbox Series X/S

What games are coming out in December 2022?

Dec. 8: S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart Of Chernobyl, on PC and Xbox Series X/S

What other games are coming out in 2022?

TBA: A Plague Tale: Requiem

TBA: Bayonetta 3

TBA: Choo-Choo Charles

TBA: The Dark Pictures Anthology: The Devil In Me

TBA: Dead Space

TBA: Deathverse: Let It Die

TBA: Diablo Immortal

TBA: Ghostwire: Tokyo

TBA: God Of War: Ragnarok

TBA: Gotham Knights

TBA: Hogwarts Legacy

TBA: The Invincible

TBA: The Legend Of Zelda: Breath Of The Wild 2

TBA: Stray