As 2022 gets closer, so, too, do some of the most anticipated gaming releases in recent memory. Horizon Zero Dawn, and Saints Row are all getting new installments, while the collaboration between George R.R. Martin and Dark Souls studio From Software, Elden Ring, promises to dominate conversations for months to come.
That’s to say nothing of zombie-parkour sequel Dying Light 2, or the latest Rainbow Six game, Extraction, or long-anticipated beat-em-up Sifu. And while the 2022 calendar is stuffed with the usual assortment of remasters, re-platformings, and re-releases, there’s also plenty of new content: Destiny 2: The Witch Queen is due out on February, alongside the latest King Of Fighters game.
Looking further into the year, we also see much-hyped strategy effort Triangle Strategy in March, plus April’s S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2. That’s to say nothing of all the games that have been announced for 2022 but have yet to set formal release dates; that includes the new God Of War game, Ragnarok, the Dead Space remake, Kirby And The Forgotten Land, and many more. You can see our full, updated list of 2022 game releases below.
What games are coming out in February 2022?
Feb. 17: The King Of Fighters XV, on PC, PS4, PS5, and Xbox Series X/S
Feb. 17: Total War: Warhammer III, on PC and Mac
Feb. 18: Horizon Forbidden West, on PS4 and PS5
Feb. 22: Destiny 2: The Witch Queen, on PC, PS4, PS5, and Xbox Series X/S
Feb. 22: Sifu, on PC, PS4, and PS5
Feb. 25: Elden Ring, on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S
What games are coming out in March 2022?
Mar. 1: Shadow Warrior 3, on PC, PS4, and Xbox One
Mar. 3: Babylon’s Fall, on PC, PS4, and PS5
Mar. 4: Triangle Strategy, on Switch
Mar. 10: Chocobo, GP on Switch
Mar. 25: Tiny Tina’s Wonderland, on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox, and Xbox Series X/S
Mar. 25: Kirby And The Forgotten Land, on Switch
What games are coming out in May 2022?
May 19: Vampire: The Masquerade—Swansong, on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S
May 24: Forspoken, on PC and PS5
What games are coming out in August 2022?
Aug. 23: Saints Row, on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S
What games are coming out in September 2022?
Sep. 22: Test Drive Unlimited Solar Crown, on PC, Switch, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S
What games are coming out in November 2022?
Nov. 11: Starfield, on PC and Xbox Series X/S
What games are coming out in December 2022?
Dec. 8: S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2: Heart Of Chernobyl, on PC and Xbox Series X/S
What other games are coming out in 2022?
TBA: A Plague Tale: Requiem
TBA: Bayonetta 3
TBA: Choo-Choo Charles
TBA: The Dark Pictures Anthology: The Devil In Me
TBA: Dead Space
TBA: Deathverse: Let It Die
TBA: Diablo Immortal
TBA: Ghostwire: Tokyo
TBA: God Of War: Ragnarok
TBA: Gotham Knights
TBA: Hogwarts Legacy
TBA: The Invincible
TBA: The Legend Of Zelda: Breath Of The Wild 2
TBA: Stray