Turns out people actually watch the VMAs when CBS and Paramount Plus air them
The expansion to CBS and streaming landed the VMAs its biggest audience in six years.Screenshot: MTV/YouTube
The Video Music Awards may not deliver the same shock and awe they used to, but a bunch of people still tuned in this year. Whether that was in the hopes that something resembling the old days (or, at least, Chappell Roan’s star-making 2024 “Good Luck, Babe!” performance) would happen or because the awards were simply more accessible than previous years is unclear (although it’s likely a little bit of both). Either way, 5.5 million viewers tuned in to watch Sunday’s ceremony, which The Hollywood Reporter marks as a 42% increase from last year. That’s the most viewership for the show in six years.