Yungblud and Steven Tyler to catch crazy train to the VMAs for Ozzy Osbourne tribute
Joe Perry and Nuno Bettencourt will also pay tribute to the Prince Of Darkness.Photos: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for ABA; Yungblud/YouTube
This Sunday’s MTV Video Music Awards will pay tribute to Ozzy Osbourne in appropriately hard-rocking fashion. MTV has recruited Yungblud, Aerosmith’s Steven Tyler and Joe Perry, and Extreme guitarist Nuno Bettencourt to perform a medley of some of Osbourne’s greatest hits, Rolling Stone reports. It’s a worthy group. Yungblud, Bettencourt, and Tyler all took part in Osbourne’s Back to the Beginning farewell concert, which saw dozens of metal artists and some 40,000 fans flock to Black Sabbath’s native Birmingham for an epic, day-long show just weeks before his death. Yungblud was also a mentee and close friend of Osbourne’s and wrote that the legendary musician would “be in every single note I sing and with me every single time I walk on stage” in a memorial post. Today, he also wrote that he would “try my best to do you proud Oz” in Sunday’s performance. “Tune in from up there,” he continued. “I love you forever.”