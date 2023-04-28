6 things you have to watch on TV this weekend

Welcome to the weekend edition of What’s On. Here are the big things happening on TV from Friday, April 28, to Sunday, April 30. All times are Eastern. [Note: The weekly What’s On will publish on Sundays.]



1. Toast to the Grand Crew season two finale

Grand Crew Season 2 | Sneak Peek | NBC

NBC, Friday, 8 p.m.: Grand Crew, a.k.a. one of NBC’s underrated ongoing comedies (along with American Auto), wraps up its stellar second season. Co-created by Phil Augusta Jackson and Dan Goor, the sitcom follows a group of Black friends navigating life in Los Angeles and hanging out at their favorite wine bar. There’s a will they/won’t they romance, unexpected friendships, fun dating stories, and, yes, lots of vino. This season finale airs in two parts.

2. Lizzy Caplan gives Fatal Attraction a modern spin

Fatal Attraction | What To Expect | Paramount+

Paramount+, Sunday, 3:01 a.m.: No one necessarily asked for a contemporary take on Adrian Lyne’s Fatal Attraction, but more than 30 years later, here’s one anyway. The erotic psychological thriller follows Alex Forrest (Lizzy Caplan), who has an affair with her married coworker, Dan Gallagher (Joshua Jackson in a godawful wig). Once he starts to retreat from her, Alex infiltrates his life and befriends his wife, Beth (Amanda Peet). The show’s cast and creators promise to dig into Alex’s psyche and mental state much more than the original movie. Here’s a bit from The A.V. Club’s review:



While there’s plenty to admire in how Alexandra Cunningham and Kevin J. Hynes have approached the material, this Fatal Attraction feels hampered by its own structural conceit, turning the film’s bombshell ending into its own narrative engine. ﻿



3. Couples Therapy is back

Couples Therapy Season 3 Returns | Official Trailer | SHOWTIME

Showtime, Friday, 8 p.m.: A rare reality series about relationships that is focused on breaking down facades, Couples Therapy returns for more introspection. In this season three, therapist Dr. Orna Guralnik sits down with couples to unpack their issues (ranging from polyamory to Mormonism and infidelity). All nine episodes drop on Showtime’s app at once, and the network will air two new outings each Friday.



4. Citadel sets up a globe-trotting spy drama

Citadel - Official Trailer | Prime Video

Prime Video, Friday, 12:01 a.m.: Created by David Weil, Citadel’s six-episode first season follows Nadia Sinh (Priyanka Chopra Jonas) and Mason Kane (Richard Madden), former spies who team up again to figure out who is after them. Stanley Tucci and Lesley Manville also star. Amazon’s second-most expensive show, which is getting multiple international spin-offs, has already been renewed for season two. Here’s an excerpt from The A.V. Club’s review:

On paper, Citadel has the markings of a gripping thriller. Action, romance, and adventure are presented with a massively unnecessary budget. Yet the execution sorely lacks finesse and coherence, with scenes rapidly jumping from city to city with barely any breathing room to develop attachments to these characters.﻿

5. We’re getting another Peter Pan & Wendy movie

Peter Pan & Wendy | Official Trailer | Disney+

Disney+, Friday, 3:01 a.m.: David Lowery’s live-action fantasy film Peter Pan & Wendy follows a young Wendy Darling (Ever Anderson) after she meets Peter Pan (Alexander Moloney), the boy who famously can fly and refuses to grow up. She travels to Neverland with him, as well as his brothers and Tinker Bell (Yara Shahidi), where they encounter the villainous Captain Hook (Jude Law) and embark on a dangerous adventure. (And at this point, you already know how this goes.)

6. PBS presents the British period drama Tom Jones

Tom Jones: Inside Look

PBS, Sunday, 9 p.m.: Four-part miniseries Tom Jones reimagines Henry Fielding’s classic novel, The History Of Tom Jones, A Foundling. Tom (Solly McLeod) plays the titular hero, who becomes infatuated with Sophia (Sophie Wilde). Ted Lasso’s Hannah Waddingham portrays the seductress Lady Bellaston. The ensemble also includes James Fleet, Shirley Henderson, and Alun Armstrong.